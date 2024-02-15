Posted: Feb 15, 2024 12:11 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 2:23 PM

Chase McNutt

A large number of dogs and cats have been given a new lease on life after rescue organization Beagle Freedom Project, acquired what had formerly been a legal animal testing facility in Nowata County.

The testing facility had previously been used for toxicity testing for flea and tick medications for dogs and cats. Here is President and founder of the Beagle Freedom Project, Shannon Keith, going more in depth with the News on 6 about the situation.

The facility had previously been owned by Riner and Associates, who says they were interested in the well-being of the animals but in different ways.

Keith talks about how the opportunity to buy from Riner came about, and what their plans are with the facility.

