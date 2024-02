Posted: Feb 16, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

Trapper Parks has been selected as District Engineer for ODOT’s District 8. As district engineer, Parks will manage transportation planning and operations in Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington counties.

First joining ODOT in 2004 as a member of the OSU Design Squad, Parks has spent much of his career in District 8, including serving as district maintenance engineer since 2016. Other previous positions include District 8 area maintenance engineer and Roadway Design project engineer.

Parks holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma State University. Parks and his wife, Molly, have two children and currently reside in Broken Arrow.