Posted: Feb 16, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Senator Julie Daniels and Representative John B. Kane joined us for CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 to talk about education and possible tax cuts.

Senator Daniels supports a bill that would end cell phones in the classrooms. She pointed to a prinicple banned the devices in his classrooms to see the grades move from about a C grade to A's in most cases. Some lawmakers want to attach $1 million for each school take on this cause. Daniels said she would vote "no" if money was attached.

Representavid Kane said he was finally able to get more traction on his work dealing with pensions this past week.

Both lawamkers agree that lowering taxes is what is needed for Oklahoma, but how and where the cuts are made need careful scrutiny. Daniels is pushing a 0.25 percent cut in the state income tax as the first move to slowly end it.