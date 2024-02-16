Posted: Feb 16, 2024 10:11 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

With President’s Day being on Monday, the Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

At that meeting, the Board will have discussion and possible action to approve a U.S. Cellular GPS Trackit estimate for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. There will be discussion to consider approving two other items related to the sheriff’s office. Those items have been tabled in previous weeks so that the Board could get more information before making a decision.

There will also be consideration to sign a contract with Survival Flight EMS for $5,000 a month. They would assist the town of Fairfax.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.