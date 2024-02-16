Posted: Feb 16, 2024 11:35 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

Forbes has recognized a local financial officer as one of the top women’s wealth advisors across the state.

Managing Director of the Wells Fargo in Bartlesville, Amy Cady got that accolade, which represents a list of professionals that look to make their clients succeed. Here is what Cady had to say on the recognition:

“As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short and long term investment goals.”

This rating was based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and some other criteria decided on by SHOOK Research, LLC.