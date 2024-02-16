Posted: Feb 16, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 2:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man is in jail after reportedly driving into a vehicle while he was intoxicated early Friday morning and then leaving the scene of the crash.

Waite appeared in Washington County court Friday afternoon and was given a $5,000 bond. Official charges are still pending. He is expected to be back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.