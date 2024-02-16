Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 16, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 2:11 PM

Bartlesville Man Arrested After Crashing Into Parked Car While Intoxicated

Nathan Thompson
A Bartlesville man is in jail after reportedly driving into a vehicle while he was intoxicated early Friday morning and then leaving the scene of the crash.
 
Bartlesville Police Capt. Daniel Elkins says a trail of debris led officers to 27-year-old Nicklaus Waite.
 
Waite appeared in Washington County court Friday afternoon and was given a $5,000 bond. Official charges are still pending. He is expected to be back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
 
Courtesy photo

