Posted: Feb 19, 2024 9:50 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 9:50 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder after a 2021 overdose death.

A Washington County jury found 32-year-old Jason Johnson guilty of the murder charge on Thursday and recommended he be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

According to court records, Terry Toth was found dead near Murphy’s Gas Station on Green Country Road in Bartlesville on October 29, 2021. A single laced fentanyl pill was found in the bathroom near the victim. Officers believed the victim purchased pills from Johnson and his father Charles Johnson.

During forensic interviews the father-son duo said they interacted with Toth prior to his death but denied that they supplied him any pills that day. Both men claimed to have sold the victim pills on numerous occasions previously. The Johnsons changed their story many times during questioning.

It is believed that Toth bought pills from the Johnsons at the Extended Stay Hotel on Washington Boulevard at this time prior to heading to the gas station.

Both men were arrested in March 2021 after allegedly selling fentanyl pills to undercover Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents.

Jason Johnson remains in the Washington County Jail until his sentencing hearing on March 6. Charles Johnson’s next court date is March 8.