Posted: Feb 19, 2024 11:15 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 11:16 AM

Nathan Thompson & Tom Davis

A Monday morning fire inside the Rogers State University- Bartlesville building has caused a disruption in electrical service at the building in downtown.

Bartlesville Radio reached out to the Bartlesville Fire Department Monday for more information. We were told to call back on Tuesday to speak with the Chief's Office, since the office is closed due to the Presidents' Day holiday.

We will continue to follow this story and provide information as we can.