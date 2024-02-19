Posted: Feb 19, 2024 1:10 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Late last week, Project Tribute Foundation made another generous community to the Bartlesville Police Department. The Bartlesville Regional United Way made the donation possible, as School Resource Officers who serve Tri County Tech and Bartlesville Public Schools will have even more life-saving gear on hand in case of an emergency.

If you would like to learn more about the volunteer-based Project Tribute Foundation organization, visit their Facebook Page or website.