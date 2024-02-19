News
News
Posted: Feb 19, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 2:00 PM
Dewey City Council to Discuss Naming of Municipal Court Room
Chase McNutt
The Dewey City Council will meet Tuesday this week instead of Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday and will have a short agenda to discuss. The only item the council will discuss is a vote on approving the formal request of naming the Dewey Municipal Courtroom in honor of the late Joyce McClellan.
The meeting will take place Tuesday night at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall and the meeting is open to the public.
« Back to News