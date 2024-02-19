Posted: Feb 19, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr formally signed a proclamation declaring February as black history month in the Cherokee Nation last Friday. At that signing, Hoskin also expanded an executive order from 2020 on equality. Here is what Hoskin had to say on the important day.

An announcement was also made that the Cherokee Nation has signed a lease with the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization so that they can create a community building in North Tulsa.