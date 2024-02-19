Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 19, 2024 2:30 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 2:30 PM

Game Wardens Investigate Deer Case in Osage Co.

Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Game Wardens are investigating an unusual case in Osage County.
On Friday Feb. 9, Game wardens received information about a deer being dumped in the driveway at a residence in Burbank.
 
Wardens say the young deer fawn was dumped in the driveway sometime between Thursday evening Feb 8 and early morning hours of Friday Feb 9 while the resident was away. 
 
It appears the deer was unlawfully raised as a fawn, as it had two red ear tags, one in each ear at time of death.
 
Wardens say no meat was taken from the animal. It was simply killed, and maliciously dumped/abandoned to the driveway. 
 
Game wardens have had a few leads but are now seeking public information. 
If you have any information pertaining to this case please call game wardens. 
You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward.
 
CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE DECEASED FAWN.

