Posted: Feb 19, 2024 7:08 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 7:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen spent more than an hour Monday evening talking with a large crowd at a town hall meeting held at The Center in downtown Bartlesville.

Topics ranged from his opposition to funding the conflict in Ukraine versus his willingness to fund the conflict between Israel and Hamas, to securing the southern border and the ever escalating national debt.

Brecheen says he is steadfast in the Freedom Caucus' viewpoint on getting spending under control and focusing on reforming government back to constitutional principles. He says everything he believes in is rooted in the constitution and if Congress doesn't act, the nation is in peril