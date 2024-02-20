Posted: Feb 20, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville will be hosting an event Wednesday focused on tribal sovereignty at noon on Wednesday at Tri County Tech’s Event Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday was Kiwanian and Cherokee Nation member John Weston along with Misty Wishall. Both invited everyone to the event featuring Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. as the keynote speaker with Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell as a special guest.

The topic of tribal sovereignty has sparked passionate debate, especially after the landmark Supreme Court McGirt decision, often resulting in tensions between state and tribal leaders.

The free event begins at noon on Wednesday at Tri County Tech’s Event Center.