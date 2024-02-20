News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Feb 20, 2024 11:37 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 11:37 AM
Bartlesville School Bus Involved in Tuesday Crash
Nathan Thompson
A Bartlesville Public School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning near 13th Street and Cherokee Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.
Bartlesville Public School Executive Director of Communications Granger Meador has the details.
Meador says no students were severely injured in the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
« Back to News