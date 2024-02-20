Posted: Feb 20, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 4:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners rejected a bid Tuesday for a road bore project to install sewer service lines to the new Emergency Operations Center currently under construction on Bison Road in far east Bartlesville.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says the bid came in at around $200,000 - which is well over budget. He says he thinks it can be done by cutting across the road instead of under it for much less money, but will need an agreement with the city of Bartlesville before pro ceeding.