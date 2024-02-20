Posted: Feb 20, 2024 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage News will be hosting yet another watch party at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska, this time in anticipation of the Oscars on Sunday, March 10th. Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated for ten awards and tickets are on sale for you to watch the awards show with other fans of the film.

There will be gourmet catering, a photo booth and a contest to predict each category. The event is for those over the age of 21. Tickets are on sale now and will be available until they run out.