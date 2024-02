Posted: Feb 21, 2024 10:46 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

A 50-year old Coffeyville woman is missing. Katherine Alcox hasn't made contact with her family since on or around Dec. 31, 2023.

Alcox's family reported her missing last week. If you saw Alcox or have any tips that may lead to her safe return home, you are asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.