Posted: Feb 21, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 2:48 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The song “Hey There Delilah” became popular in 2006. Almost everyone, from millennials to Gen Z, knows this song, but what if Delilah does not reside in New York City?

Heath Clouse, the Adoptions and Transport Specialist at the Washington County SPCA, introduces the REAL Delilah, and she’s definitely not a thousand miles away from most of the residents in Bartlesville Oklahoma.

Delilah, much like her sister from another mister Yokiko, loves to jump and run in the outdoors. She enjoys her Kongs, a toy made specifically for extreme chewers, and gets along well with all walks of life, even cats.

Heath Clouse, with the kindness of his own heart, is fostering Delilah at his house and explains who Delilah would best thrive with.

You can say “Hey there Delilah” at the Washington County SPCA located at 16620 OK-123 in Bartlesville, Ok 74006.

The SPCA is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.