Posted: Feb 21, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 2:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on the charges of feloniously pointing a firearm, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer. Cody McClain is alleged of pointing a firearm at two probation officers on the 1000 block of SW Frank Phillips Blvd.

According to an affidavit, McClain walked towards the two probation officers and allegedly removed a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them. When the victims identified themselves, McClain tucked his gun away and left towards the 300 block of NW Seminole Ave.

When two police officers arrived at the above Seminole address, they found McClain standing in his yard. When officers attempted to arrest him, he stepped away from officers, and allegedly towards his hand gun.

McClain would be taken to the ground and arrested. His bond is set at $25,000 and his next court date is set for March 8th.