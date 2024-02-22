News
Posted: Feb 22, 2024 9:14 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2024 3:17 PM
RSU-Bartlesville Building Remains Closed for Electrical Repair
Nathan Thompson
Officials with Rogers State University say the Bartlesville campus will remain closed for the rest of the week following an electrical problem on Monday.
RSU Communication Director Kenny Day provided an update Thursday afternoon on what happened.
Day says because of the age and historic nature of the building, specialty crews are working this week to clean up the mess and restore power to the building. He says an electric generator is on the way so that businesses and offices that rent space can re-open, but for the time being, RSU students and teachers will continue distance learning until the problem is fixed.
