Posted: Feb 22, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2024 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Senate voted 42-2 Thursday to eliminate the state’s portion of the grocery tax.

It is estimated that the elimination of the 4.5% state tax on groceries will save Oklahomans more than $400 million a year. House Bill 1955 passed out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives last year and languished in the state Senate until Thursday’s vote.

The bill could be on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk by the end of the day Thursday. If the governor signs the legislation, the anticipated effective date would be around the end of August.