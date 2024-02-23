Posted: Feb 23, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to continue discussion on a sewer project at the Emergency Operations Center construction site in east Bartlesville.

According to an agenda, commissioners are expected to revisit an inter-local agreement with the city of Bartlesville for sewer line installation at the intersection of Bison Road and U.S. Highway 60. Previously, the agreement noted the sewer would be installed using a road bore under the road surface. However, the bid for the work came in much higher than budgeted.

The new plan calls for cutting across the road, instead of under it, saving thousands of dollars.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to discuss an application for bridge funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation and a permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for use of body scanning technology at the Washington County Detention Center.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.