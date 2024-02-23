Posted: Feb 23, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Our local lawmakers came directly from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues to be on CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66. The major issue discussed by Rep. Judd Strom, Rep. John B. Kane and Senator Julie Dainels was the Senate vote this week to end the state grocery tax.

The Oklahoma Senate voted 42-2 Thursday to eliminate the state’s portion of the grocery tax .The grocery tax elimination bill passed the House last year by way of a 88-7 vote, with six of the legislators being absent from the vote. Eliminating the state portion of the grocery tax will save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly $400 annually. If signed into law, the anticipated effective date would around the end of August.

The big part of our discussion on CAPITOL CALL was "what is a "grocery item" and what is not?" Our panel agreed that packaged food items found in your grocery store will have the 4.5% state tax removed. Prepared foods for your deli or bakery will still be taxed.