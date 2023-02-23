Posted: Feb 23, 2024 11:46 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 4:39 PM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

4:44 p.m. 2-23-2024 UPDATE: We have received a new statement from Bartlesville Police Capt. Daniel Elkins...

"At 11:42 a.m. on February 23, 2024, the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a call reporting a possible domestic abuse situation in the 1200 block of East Drive. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male inside the residence was armed.

"Officers quickly assessed the situation and established a secured perimeter after observing the armed subject pointing a firearm out the windows towards them. Additional resources were called to the scene to ensure the safety of all involved.

Communication with the individual inside the residence was established via telephone, and after careful negotiation, the subject voluntarily exited the premises and was taken into protective custody without any further incident.

"The subject is currently receiving mental health treatment, and the Bartlesville Police Department is providing ongoing support and assistance as needed.

"Commenting on the successful resolution of the situation, Captain Daniel Elkins stated, 'I commend the swift and coordinated response of our officers, which prioritized the safety of everyone involved. This outcome underscores the importance of effective communication and de-escalation techniques in managing such sensitive situations.'"

4 p.m. 2-23-2024 UPDATE: The subject is in custody.

2:20 p.m. 2-23-2024 UPDATE: We have received the following statement from Bartlesville Police Capt. Daniel Elkins...

" On 02/23/2023 at 11:42 a.m. the Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call of possible domestic abuse situation in the 1200 Block of East Drive. Once officers arrived, they quickly learned that a male was inside the house and was armed. The homeowner showed the officers a live feed of the armed subject inside the residence. The subject was observed pointing a firearm out the windows of the residence towards the officers. The officers quickly backed away and established a secured perimeter. The Bartlesville Police Department is currently working the scene with mental health professionals. The Bartlesville Police Department requests that the public stay away from the Hazel Road and East Drive area." — BPD Capt. Daniel Elkins

2 p.m. 2-23-2024 UPDATE: Officers and counselors are still on scene attempting to diffuse the situation. Hazel Road is blocked at East Drive.

Below is the Original Version of the Story

BPD Captain Daniel Elkins explains. There is a large Bartlesville Police presence at 1200 block of East Drive.