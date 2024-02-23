Posted: Feb 23, 2024 1:26 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 1:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Pawhuska Police Department, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's assistance after several pieces of homemade candy tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pawhuska Police say homemade suckers and rock candy were recently distributed in the area, which then preliminarily tested positive for meth. The OBN and OSBI have been called to assist with more extensive testing.

Police say they served a search warrant on a residence of a person of interest in the case on Thursday. An individual was arrested on a number of drug-related charges, but police say the charges are not specific to the testin g of the homemade suckers and rock candy.

If you have homemade candy that was recently received, you are encouraged to contact the Pawhuska Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. Police say any additional information obtained will be submitted to the District Attorney.