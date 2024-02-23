Posted: Feb 23, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 1:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Municipal Authority received approval for $2 million in funding Tuesday from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.

The planning for construction of upgrades and improvements to the wastewater system will be financed by the Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program along with $2 million in local funds.

The Authority owns and operates the Chickasaw wastewater treatment plant serving the residents of Bartlesville. These proceeds will be used to complete an engineering report in order to increase and improve the plant's capacity. Proposed improvements will enhance the wastewater system functionality for the system.

Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the Authority’s customers will save an estimated $3 million compared to traditional financing.

The ARPA grant program is administered by the OWRB with funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and appropriated through the Water and Wastewater American Rescue Plan Act grants program. This OWRB program has been structured to provide communities and other eligible entities with the financial resources necessary to address water and wastewater infrastructure needs within their systems. Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $7.1 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.

“We are grateful to State Senator Julie Daniels, State Representative Judd Strom, and State Representative John Kane for their continued support of our financial assistance programs,” said Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB.