Posted: Feb 23, 2024 10:42 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 10:46 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers made the trip South to Checotah to do battle in another 4A Regional elimination contests and would come away with a split decision. The Dewey girls would fall in the first game to Madill, 44-31. Dewey kept pace the entire game but could not close the gap in the end as their season comes to a close.

On the guys side, it would be a wire-to-wire win over Checotah, 63-55. This one would get dramatic late as Checotah cut the lead to just four at 57-53, but Dewey would close on a 6-2 run to grab the victory.

The Bulldoggers jumped out to a huge early 21-8 lead after the first period and would take a double-digit lead into the second half. Kooper Crawford led the team in scoring with 17, including this jumper at the second quarter buzzer to push their lead up to 33-23.

Karson Johnson and Jace Williams joined Crawford in double-figures as both finished with 11-total. Johnson was on fire in the first half as well, he knocked down three first half three’s, including this one in the second frame.

Dewey now advances to the regional consolation championship game on Saturday at 2:30 and it will be a rematch with Catoosa. We will have that contest for you on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 and 95.1 and KWONTV.com