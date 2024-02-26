Posted: Feb 26, 2024 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 1:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

Lily Gladstone won an Actor award from the Screen Actors Guild Saturday in Los Angeles for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Wearing jewelry made by a Tulsa Native American artist, Gladstone says the role of Mollie Burkhart is an important story to tell and she was honored to bring the tragedies of the Osage Nation murders to light in a modern day

The Screen Actors Guild Awards was streamed live for the first time ever on Netflix.

Gladstone has already won 34 regional awards for her performance as Mollie, a National Board of Review award and a Golden Globe. She is also nominated for an Academy Award, which will be revealed on March 10.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" was filmed in Oklahoma, mostly in Osage and Washington counties. The production office for the movie was in Bartlesville and many actors and staff also lived in Bartlesville while filming for approximately seven months in 2021.