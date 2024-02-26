Posted: Feb 26, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 2:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Ramona woman was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the charges of actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Dawn Hofbauer was arrested Saturday after a call was made from a liquor store in to police about an intoxicated customer.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived, Hofbauer was found sitting in her driver’s seat with her vehicle running. Hofbauer was allegedly showing signs of intoxication and was asked to perform field sobriety tests.

Hofbauer failed the tests and was taken into custody. Hofbauer also has two other DUI’s within the last year and was out on bond for one when this arrest occurred. Due to these factors, she has an aggregate $40,000 bond for all cases. Her next court date is set for March 8th.