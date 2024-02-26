Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Feb 26, 2024 3:14 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 3:41 PM

UPDATE: Grass Fire Under Control Near Ramona

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
UPDATE: At approximately 4:38 p.m. Monday, the fire was reportedly under control.
 
Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire just to the northeast of Ramona.
According to information, the fire is located along County Road 3990, between Roads 3200 and 3400. Officials are reporting that several vehicles at a residence are also on fire.
 
This is a developing story. More information will be shared as soon as it is available.
 

« Back to News