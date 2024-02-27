Posted: Feb 27, 2024 7:35 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 8:12 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Art is an expression of emotion, thoughts, and a show of creative skill. Adults showcase their work inside galleries, online, and in art shows, but what about the coming youth who have proven their brilliance with the stroke of the brush? How can a young Picasso express their hearts to the world?

Well, the Price Tower in Bartlesville Ok has the cure to the young artist blues with their Ninth Annual Youth Art show. Opening March 30 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., this art show will also feature some indoor activities and treats.

Experience art like never before from grades Pre-K to 12th grade and 300 mixed media pieces.

For more information call 918-336-4949 or visit pricetower.org.

The Price Tower is located at 510 S Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville Ok.