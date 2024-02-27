Posted: Feb 27, 2024 11:39 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 12:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: As of 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, the fire near Osage Hills School has been extinguished.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Several crews are fighting a grass fire near State Highway 123 and County Road 2706 in Osage County — just west of Osage Hills School. Reports indicate the school is NOT in danger.

As of 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters are saying the fire is mostly under control, however they are addressing hot spots and a few flare ups.

An extreme to critical fire danger remains across the the area due to high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity. A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.