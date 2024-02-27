Posted: Feb 27, 2024 2:03 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 2:03 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday on the charges of sexual battery, resisting an officer, and attempted rape in the first degree. Slade Sparks was arrested on Monday, February 27th after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman.

According to an affidavit, Sparks walked up to the victim when she was installing her child’s car seat. The victim states she had never met Sparks before this incident. Sparks is alleged of touching the victim inappropriately, kissing her multiple times, and attempting to remove her clothes.

Sparks also told the victim that she was his wife, and her child was his. Sparks refused to comply with questioning from officers and resisted being put in hand cuffs before being forcibly taken to the ground and detained.

Sparks is currently being held over on a $75,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 8th.