Osage Nation
Feb 27, 2024
Filing Period for Ninth Osage Congress Still Open
Ty Loftis
The filing period opened three weeks ago for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there will be six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress. Through Tuesday afternoon, six candidates have filed to run for the open seats.
Joe Tillman, John Maker, Billy Keene and Jodie Revard, who are currently in office, have filed for candidacy. Traci Phillips and Pam Shaw have also filed in hopes of getting a congressional seat. The final day to file is Tuesday, March 12th. The election is set for Monday, June 3rd. This year's inauguration will take place at the Osage Hotel and Casino in Bartlesville on Saturday, July 13th.
