Posted: Feb 27, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The filing period opened three weeks ago for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there will be six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress. Through Tuesday afternoon, six candidates have filed to run for the open seats.