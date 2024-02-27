Posted: Feb 27, 2024 2:39 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Coming up on Tuesday, March 12th, the Barnsdall FFA Group will be holding a blood drive for the community to take part in. By participating, individuals will not only be saving lives, but helping Barnsdall students earn scholarships.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lower gym of the high school. Donors will receive free T-shirts.