Posted: Feb 27, 2024 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The City Employee Advisory Committee has named Maintenance Repair Technician Judd Ernest as January's employee of the month for the City of Bartlesville. Two of his co-workers nominated him for the recognition and here is what History Museum Collections Manager Debbie Neece had to say on why she nominated Ernest:

“This week we started the museum dishwasher and water flowed from the base of the dishwasher into my office. Judd came to the rescue, assessed the issue, arranged for the replacement and installed the replacement very professionally. The Museum staff is very appreciative.”

For getting that recognition, Ernest will earn eight extra hours of vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.