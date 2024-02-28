Posted: Feb 28, 2024 9:10 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 9:10 AM

Rep. John B. Kane

We are facing a 40-year high in inflation, which raises a lot of concern. In response to the rising costs of living, the House remains committed to providing relief to the people of Oklahoma.

Recent data shows that the average Oklahoman spends almost $300 per trip to the grocery store, making Oklahoma one of the top 10 states with the highest weekly grocery bills. A poll conducted in September 2022 revealed that 78% of respondents support eliminating the state grocery tax.

Last week, the Senate passed House Bill 1955, which the House had passed 11 months ago, to eliminate the state's portion of the grocery tax. In addition to eliminating the state's 4.5% tax, it includes a provision preventing municipalities and counties from raising sales taxes on groceries until June 30, 2025.

HB1955 delivers the most significant single-year tax cut in the state's history, putting $418 million back in the pockets of Oklahomans. The average Oklahoman will see savings of $105.79 at the grocery store.

Oklahomans will benefit significantly from eliminating the regressive state grocery sales tax, particularly when inflation rates are soaring. By removing the grocery sales tax, we can make it easier for everyone to access affordable food, providing much-needed assistance to those who need it most.

The sales tax reduction will apply to most groceries, but certain items remain taxable. Alcoholic beverages, prepared foods that are heated or prepared by the seller, dietary supplements, and tobacco and marijuana products are still taxable. The sales tax exemption also does not apply to items sold from a vending machine.

The governor signed HB1955 into law on Tuesday, Feb. 27. However, because the Senate removed the bill's emergency clause, HB1955 is set to take effect in August, 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die.

I completely agree that eliminating the state grocery tax is a step in the right direction, but we can't stop there. There's still so much more that can be done to support the people of Oklahoma, including the 0.25% income tax cut, to provide additional relief. Ultimately, the money paid in taxes belongs to the taxpayers.

It is such an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. I want to encourage any constituent with questions or concerns regarding legislation to reach out to my office at (405) 557-7358 or at john.kane@okhouse.gov.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.