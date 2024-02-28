Posted: Feb 28, 2024 3:21 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Adams Municipal Golf Course is about to undergo a major renovation, which will cause a major change to the course. The city-owned golf course is set to close at the end of October to complete a 2.2 million dollar green rebuild project. They hope to have the course partially back open in January.

To get ready for the project, the course plans to remove about 200 trees from the property in an effort to control erosion and promote grass growth. It is estimated that 80 trees have already been removed. Golf Course Superintendent Jody Shahan talks about the ongoing work at the course:

“It sounds like a lot, but those were the small trees. We still have the big trees left to take out, so that's going to be our focus between now and when the contractors start rolling in at the end of the year.”

This project is being funded through the 2018 and 2023 General Obligation Bond Elections, along with private donations.