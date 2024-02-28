Posted: Feb 28, 2024 3:48 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's next lunch and learn session is slated for next Wednesday at the Pawhuska Community Center. This is a meeting that the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce puts together every other month at noon. Lunch is provided.

This month's speaker is Ryan Piersol with the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority. If interested in attending, you are asked to RSVP by calling 918-287-1208.