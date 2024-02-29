Posted: Feb 29, 2024 10:56 AMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The filing period is open for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there are six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress. Through Thursday afternoon, seven candidates have filed to run for the open seats.

Joe Tillman, John Maker, Billy Keene and Jodie Revard, who are currently in office, have filed for candidacy. Traci Phillips, William Kemble and Pam Shaw are the other three people to file in hopes of getting a congressional seat. The final day to file is Tuesday, March 12th. The election is set for Monday, June 3rd. This year's inauguration will take place at the Osage Hotel and Casino in Bartlesville on Saturday, July 13th.