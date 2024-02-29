Posted: Feb 29, 2024 2:33 PMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 2:34 PM

Tom Davis/Ty Loftis

The Arvest Foundation has also made a $10,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville. This donation will help support the funding of the nutrition programs for the Bartlesville and Dewey locatons.

Arvest Bank President David Nickel talks about the importance of providing healthy meals and snacks to students while they are out of school.

"The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville has made a difference in the lives of Bartlesville youth fot almost 70 years and now that impact has expanded to Dewey. We are pleased these funds will ensure the kids have the necessary nutrition to learn, play and grow."