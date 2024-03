Posted: Feb 29, 2024 2:40 PMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation has added an internship program that Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. hopes will put college students on a path to be successful. Hoskin established that college internship program on Thursday and talked about its benefits.

Students wishing to qualify for that internship must have at least a 2.5 GPA, be in trade school or in college.