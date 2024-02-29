Posted: Feb 29, 2024 5:24 PMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 5:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School senior Barrett Hoover has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for February, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Hoover has a 3.76 GPA, and is a member of National Honor Society. He participates in band, choir, Academic Bowl and was involved with the Tri County Tech Robotics Team, serving as head programmer. As a part of NHS, Hoover helped buy and distribute Christmas gifts for families. He also enjoys reading to elementary students.

Hoover has a passion for music, specifically the tuba. He is the Tulsa Youth Symphony's principal tubist and has received several music awards from the University of Arkansas, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra, Oklahoma All-State, Green Country Band Directors Association and Mid-eastern Oklahoma Band Directors Association — just to name a few

Hoover has been accepted to the University of Michigan, but he is also looking at other schools that specialize in musical performance. He wants to play the tuba professionally.

An Oklahoma Union teacher says Hoover is a born leader.

"When OKU teachers were asked about Barrett's character, they all mentioned his 'work ethic, dedication and the desire to learn new things,'" the teacher said. "Barrett is a dedicated person, whether that is to his tuba playing or to his friends. I have Barrett in class this year and he is kind, polite and thoughtful with me and his peers. He is also a leader in band. He puts in the work and leads by example, demonstrating that to be excellent, it is necessary to work when no one else is."

Hoover will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Hoover says he was shocked to be selected as one of February's Students of the Month