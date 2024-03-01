Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Mar 01, 2024

SPCA Wish List Is Now Available

Cheyenne Gilkey

Awareness is key in today’s time and has been since social movements became popular for universal change. Today’s awareness is a little more local.

The Washington County SPCA has recently released their donations wish list. If you do not have access to their Facebook page, the list is as follows:

  • Pine Sol Floor Cleaner
  • Paper towels
  • Dawn dish soap
  • Kitten and puppy canned food
  • Treats and toys
  • Puppy pads
  • Lysol Wipes

If you can donate any of these items, you can drop them off at the Washington County SPCA located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok. 74006.

The WSPCA is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

 


