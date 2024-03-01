News
SPCA Wish List Is Now Available
Cheyenne Gilkey
Awareness is key in today’s time and has been since social movements became popular for universal change. Today’s awareness is a little more local.
The Washington County SPCA has recently released their donations wish list. If you do not have access to their Facebook page, the list is as follows:
- Pine Sol Floor Cleaner
- Paper towels
- Dawn dish soap
- Kitten and puppy canned food
- Treats and toys
- Puppy pads
- Lysol Wipes
If you can donate any of these items, you can drop them off at the Washington County SPCA located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok. 74006.
The WSPCA is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
