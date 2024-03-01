Posted: Mar 01, 2024 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House offers these important tips to voters — especially those who will be casting a ballot for the first time.

VOTING TIPS

Mark your ballot using the example posted at your polling place and inside your ballot booth. If you make a mistake, do not try to correct it. Instead, take your ballot to the precinct officials. They will destroy the ballot and issue a new one.

You do not need to make a selection for each election/issue on the ballot in order for your ballot to be counted. The voting device will cast votes only for those elections/issues which you have marked.

Ballots can be read by the voting device regardless of how you insert the ballot into the system. If the system detects too many markings for a single office or question, an error report will be printed and the ballot will be returned to the voter for a new ballot to be issued.

If you need assistance or would like to use the audio-assisted ballot system, let a precinct official know. You do not have to show proof of a disability to use the audio-assisted ballot system.

Be sure to bring an approved form of identification. Photo identification cards issued by the federal government, State of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribe are accepted. You may also use the free, voter identification card mailed to you by your County Election Board when you registered to vote. Forms of identification with an expiration date, must have an expiration date that falls AFTER the date of the election.

​

If you forget your voter ID or your name is not found in the Precinct Registry, you may still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after Election Day, if the voter’s registration information can be verified by the County Election Board. Election results cannot be certified until all provisional ballots have been researched, verified, and (if valid) counted.

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions.

House said election officials are there to assist voters and ensure all procedures are followed on Election Day. If you believe an election law has been violated, contact precinct and/or county election officials immediately. Do not wait until you leave the polling location.

Voting activity is generally slowest mid-morning and mid-afternoon, but lines and wait times can vary from precinct to precinct. All voters who want to cast a ballot should be in line no later than 7 p.m. “Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday and eligible to vote, will be allowed to vote,” House said.

You can locate your polling place and view a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal