Posted: Mar 01, 2024 9:32 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

Several students will be representing Bartlesville Public Schools in the State Science and Engineering Fair in Stillwater March 8 and 9.

Central Middle School Science Teacher Aspen Pirtle brought in two students from Central Middle School who are finalists: Lishitha Kollati and Jonathan Lai:

Lishitha Kollati, CMS, 1st Place in Environmental, Green Thumb Garden Club Award, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Award, Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge Award, US Agency for International Development Award, United States Air Force Science Award.

Jonathan Lai, CMS, 2nd Place in Chemistry, American Chemical Society Award, United States Navy Office of Naval Research Award, Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge Award.

Lishitha's project was prompted by our recent drought and finding a solution to conserve water by developing and using biodegradable gels.

Jonathan's project centers araoung making solar panels more efficient than what they are by exploring everthing from angles to better gather sunlight and which variations of materials used for solar panels would work better.

The Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair promotes science education in the state of Oklahoma, oversees the 8 regional fairs throughout the state, hosts the state competition and sends Oklahoma students to compete at the international competition, ISEF.