Posted: Mar 01, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

Washington Co Emergency Management is dedicated to minimizing the effects of disasters upon the people of the community. The professional and volunteer staff of WCEM are trained to respond to a wide variety of technological and natural disasters.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, WCEM Director Kary Cox told us that if he was to explain all that his agency does that it might take two hours to cover it all. Ins short: if there is a tornado, flood, drought, fire, power outages or any other emergecy situation, Washington Co Emergency Management will surely be in the mix to help out. WCEM: Protecting, Preserving and Promoting Quality of Life

This time of year, WCEM is prepared mostly for weather and fire events. Cox said their annual weather spotter training last week was a success will full classrooms. The weather events in spring will run from tornadoes and floods to grass fires due to dryness and windy conditions.