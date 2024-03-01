Posted: Mar 01, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Dusty Birdsong from ACCO will be there to talk about the county deductible fund. This comes after the sheriff's office and health department wanted to use the deductible fund last week.

The Board will look to award a bid to a firm to update the sound system at the fairgrounds as well.

Monday's meeting starts at 10 a.m.