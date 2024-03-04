Posted: Mar 04, 2024 5:31 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 5:45 AM

Tom Davis

The Spring — a human sex trafficking and domestic violence victim service provider in the Tulsa area — will host its annual Spring Gala on April 4, 2024. The event serves as a chance for supporters to hear from survivors and learn more about the vital work the organization is doing in Oklahoma.

“The gala is one of our key initiatives every year,” Leslie Clingenpeel, executive director of The Spring, said. “It’s a chance for us to not only thank the community that supports us, but to invite them into our mission. They’ll hear some powerful stories directly from survivors and connect on a personal level with the work we’re doing.”

What’s most intriguing for Gala guests in 2024 is a special announcement about the future of The Spring — news that has yet to be shared with the public. “We’re unveiling a lot of really exciting things for the future of our ministry at the Gala,” said Clingenpeel. “Those in attendance will be the first to hear about where we’re going in 2024. We think our supporters will be very excited about it. I know we are.”

This gala will be held at the Vinterra Event Center in Bixby, Oklahoma. Festivities open with a social hour from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, with hors d'oeuvres, live music, optional cocktails and mocktails, and a silent auction. Drink tickets can be purchased during the event. Afterward, dinner and dessert will be served, and the program and live auction begin.

Sponsorship opportunities vary. Complete information about ticketing and pricing can be found at www.thespringok.org/thespringgala24 . All proceeds support the vital mission of The Spring — offering restoration and hope to survivors.